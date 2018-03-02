Explosive material found near Yulee Middle School

YULEE, Fla. - Deputies were called Friday morning to a property near Yulee Middle School after receiving a report of the discovery of explosive material, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said.

According to deputies, it turned out to have been an unknown amount of a substance called Tannerite, which is a patented exploding target used for firearms practice. One of the main components is ammonium nitrate, which is highly explosive.

The Sheriff's Office said no one was in danger, as it appears the container was discarded.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office bomb squad was called to remove it.

