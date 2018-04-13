Fast-moving brush fire forces road closure in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - A 1.5-acre brush fire Friday afternoon forced crews to block part of Barnwell Road in Nassau County.

The fire was contained about 75 percent by 3 p.m., but was fast-moving and burned land on both side of Barnwell Road.

Forestry officials said it was sparked by embers that escaped from an authorized pile burn.

The forward progression was quickly stopped, and the visible flames disipated.

Forestry bulldozers were cutting a second fire line around the brush fire, which wasn't affecting any structures.

Heavy smoke across the road forced it to be closed to traffic.

Drivers were urged to use caution in the area.

