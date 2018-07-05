Fernandina Beach police search for serial flasher

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Police are searching for a naked man who has been exposing himself on the north end of the Fernandina Beach, between West Fourth and West Fifth streets.

Investigators have received three reports of the same man inappropriately touching himself in front of women and girls.

One woman said the man exposed himself in the middle of the day while she was walking her dog along the beach.

“I said what are you doing?" the woman told News4Jax. "There’s children here. You’re in a park!”

She said the naked man began apologizing, then jumped into the dunes and ran away.

“He was saying he was sorry. He wasn’t aggressive," the witness said.

She and other witnesses described the naked man to police as a white man, 40 to 50 years old. He is between 5 foot 8 inches and 6 feet tall. They said he is bald on top, with dark closely shaved hair on the sides and back of his head.

The woman didn’t report the incident at first, but after seeing on social media that other women witnessed the same thing, she called police.

“I hope he’s found and fined and stops. I mean, that’s not right," she said.

Visitors and residents are hoping the man stays away from their peaceful and relaxing beach.

“I think they out to lock him up and throw away the key and never let him see the light of day," visitor Claud Jones said.

"He ought to be ashamed of himself because there’s kids out here and they do not need to be seeing that type of stuff," Aimee Clay said. "That is very disrespectful.”

Anyone who sees the man -- with or without clothes -- is asked to call police at 904-277-7342.

