City replaces wheelchair-friendly mat in Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A day after News4Jax aired a report about the lack of beach access for disabled people in Fernandina Beach, the city took steps to remedy the issue.

On Wednesday, the city of Fernandina Beach posted a photo on its Facebook page showing an unfurled wheelchair-friendly mat stretching from Main Beach Park to the nearby sand.

"Dredge piping is gone and the Mobi Mat has been replaced in its entirety at Main Beach," the city wrote in its Facebook post.

The city's post comes after beachgoers expressed concerns Tuesday about the scarcity of beach access for people who rely on canes, wheelchairs and strollers to get around.

A city spokesperson told News4Jax most of the mats were removed because of the weather. The lone mat still out there was shortened to clear the way for beach maintenance.

