Complaint filed in Amelia Bluff development project

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Two environmental groups have filed a complaint against the Fernandina Beach City Commission over its approval of the Amelia Bluff development project.

Last month, the commission gave the green light to developers to build homes on a 7-acre tract of land near Egans Creek. Several meetings were packed with residents voicing their opposition.

The complaint by the Amelia Tree Conservancy and Conserve Amelia Now contends the commission violated 10 state laws in approving the project. The complaint was filed with Florida’s Division of Administrative Hearings.

No date has been set for a hearing.

