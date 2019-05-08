Fernandina Beach detective dies after battle with diabetes

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A Fernandina Beach detective has died after a life-long battle with diabetes, according to the Fernandina Beach Police Department.

Det. Matt Douglass, who has been with the police department since 2014, passed away Tuesday at his home in Yulee, according to a Facebook post on the agency's official page.

"With sadness and respect we report the death of Fernandina Beach Police Detective Matt Douglass," the post said in part. Few other details were immediately available on Wednesday.

Funeral arrangements for Douglass have not yet been announced.

