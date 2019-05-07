Fernandina Beach leaders could change beach parking

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Hanging out on Fernandina Beach is a favorite pastime for those who live and visit Nassau County. But city leaders are looking at ways to potentially limit beach driving.

It’s a move that has some beach-goers crying foul.

Fernandina is one of a few local beaches where you can drive on the beach, park your car and enjoy the sand and surf.

City leaders will meet Tuesday night to discuss some of the changes. One idea is to limit parking on Fernandina Beach to four-wheel drive vehicles. City leaders are looking to strike any language regarding vehicle type. The ordinance also bans joyriding, cruising or circling the beach. Additional penalties for getting stuck in the sand are also a possibility.

Beach-goers in the past have shared mixed feelings about the discussion. More than 1,500 people have signed that petition in support of beach driving on Amelia Island.

The ordinance has already gone through one reading. City leaders could vote on it Tuesday at 6 p.m. after making some final changes.

