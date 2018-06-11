Fernandina locals argue against law affecting access to beaches

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A new law affecting owners of beachfront access, is set to go into effect on July 1st. But there is still a lot of confusion swirling about access to Florida’s public beaches.

Many people think it could give property owners the right to block access to part of the beach on their land.

READ MORE: Leaders clarify how new law will affect your access to Florida beaches

Fernandina Beach locals argue that this new law reduces the access to beaches in the state. They are signing affidavits to save the dry sand at the beach.

Nassau County is asking for public input, seeking 10,000 affidavits from the public by June 20th to help further document and establish historic, customary “dry sand” use.

"I think some very rich people- you have very influential legislators have decided they don’t want people to walk in front of their beachhouse and I think it’s wrong. Anywhere there is dry sand it should be public access," said Linda Vacca with the Turtle Tracking Group.

TO SIGN THE AFFIDAVIT: Customary Use of Beach

In a public meeting last week, the city of Fernandina Beach discussed the new law.

State Representative Cord Byrd, whose district includes Duval and Nassau County coasts said those who own property on the beach generally own the land up to the sand dunes, which are protected by the state and are off-limits.

Byrd said wet sand in between the water and the dunes is public property, and beach goers have a right to access it.

The new law doesn't change that.

The county will review an ordinance related to customary use of the beach Monday night at 6 p.m.

