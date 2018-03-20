Fernandina Beach Police searching for woman wanted in theft

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - The Fernandina Beach Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a woman they say stole nearly $3,000 worth of optical frames from Eye Envy.

The woman has long reddish hair and was wearing glasses when she walked into the eye store on Sadler Road last October.

Detectives believe the same woman also committed the same kind of crime a day before at the Millican Eye Center in Brunswick.

Tattoo

She was caught on surveillance video inside the Glynn county store. if you look closely, you can see she has a very distinct tattoo on the back of her right shoulder.

Police in both cities have been looking for this woman for months but have not been able to identify her.

If you know who she is, you’re asked to call Detective Christina Smith with the Fernandina beach police department at 904-310-3216.



