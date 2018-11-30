Georgia man charged with exposing himself at Fernandina Beach

Raymond Martz of Woodbine, Georgia arrested by Nassau County Sheriff's Office on charges he exposed himself on beach.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A man accused of performing a sex act on a public beach, in front of a family with children, now faces a misdemeanor charge of exposing himself, according to police.

Raymond Martz 62, of Woodbine, Georgia, was arrested Thursday but has been freed on $10,000 bond.

According to the arrest report, on Oct.12, Fernandina police were called to the main beach access on Fletcher Avenue to investigate allegations of a man performing lewd acts on the beach.

A husband and wife told police they saw Martz sexually pleasuring himself while sitting in a chair with his shorts pulled to one side. The couple also said the sex act was happening while their children were nearby, but the children did not see what happened.

According to the report, Martz told police he was adjusting his shorts. He denied masturbating in public but admitted to exposing himself after telling the deputy he was trying to, "air his stuff out."

