Man who ran over Fernandina Beach sunbather to be sentenced

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Gregory Green pleaded guilty last month to running over a sunbather on a beach in Nassau County in May and is expected to be sentenced Thursday.

Green admitted to running over Susan Jakuszewski, who was visiting from Ohio, and then driving away. Jakuszewski was taken to UF Health Jacksonville with broken ribs and a blood clot in her chest, but has recovered.

Police at the time said the driver of the Jeep Cherokee took off despite being told by a witness that he had run over a sunbather. The SUV was found later that afternoon on Pirate's Way, less than a mile away, and Green was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing an accident with injuries.

Jakuszewski is flying in to make a victim impact statement prior to sentencing. News4Jax is in the courtroom and will update this story after the hearing.

It was the second sunbather run over by a vehicle in Nassau County this year. On April 24, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office, a St. Marys woman was run over by another Jeep while sunbathing at Peters Point Park, a beach access off South Fletcher Avenue in an unincorporated part of Amelia Island. She was taken to Baptist Medical Center Nassau, where she was treated for injuries to her legs.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.