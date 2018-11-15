Police: 3 in custody after pursuit leads to discovery of stolen cars

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Three people were taken into custody Thursday after a police chase led to the discovery of two stolen cars, the Fernandina Beach Police Department said.

Early Thursday morning, according to police, an officer spotted two vehicles traveling at high speeds in the area of Jasmine Street and Citrona Drive.

Police said the two vehicles, which had lights out, outdistanced the officer as they headed toward the north end of the island.

A short time later, police said, officers found both vehicles had crashed and been abandoned in different areas -- one near Tarpon Avenue and Fifth Street, and the other a half-mile south on North Fletcher Avenue near the Fernandina Beach Main Park.

Police said they learned both cars had been reported stolen -- one from Camden County, Georgia, and the other from an unincorporated area of Nassau County.

A post on the Police Department's Facebook page originally said that one man was arrested while running through yards in the area, but was later updated to say a total of three people had been taken into custody.

Police said it's unclear whether others were involved. They asked residents on the north end of the island to be alert and call police at 904-225-5174 if they see anything out of the ordinary.

