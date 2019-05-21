Sunbather run over on Fernandina beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A woman sunbathing on a Fernandina beach was run over Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The hit-and-run happened about 1:40 p.m. at Seaside Park near Sadler Road.

According to the Fernandina Beach Police Department, a 53-year-old Akron, Ohio, woman was run over about 1:40 p.m. at Seaside Park by a silver Jeep Cherokee. Police said the driver of the Jeep took off despite being told by a witness that he had run over a sunbather.

Investigators learned, based on witnesses' accounts and evidence at the scene, that the driver of the Jeep was traveling east toward the ocean and bounded off the raised sand to the sand below, striking the woman and running over her as she lay on the beach. The driver then accelerated rapidly and turned back to the west and drove toward the beach parking entrance, police said.

The vehicle was identifiable by Florida tag and officers said they immediately went to the area where the vehicle was registered, which was less than a mile away from the scene of the hit-and-run.

Police said they learned that the owner of the Jeep arrived just minutes before officers and hurried to park his vehicle in the garage of the house next to his residence. He refused to respond to police attempts to talk to him for more than an hour, but eventually agreed to come outside when asked by the homeowner, according to the Police Department.

As of early Tuesday evening, police said they were interviewing the Jeep driver. They said they expect to charge him with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

Anyone with information should call the detective in charge of the case at 904-310-3217.

It was the second time a sunbather was run over by a vehicle in Nassau County. On April 24, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office, a St. Marys woman was run over by a Jeep while sunbathing at Peters Point Park, a beach access off South Fletcher Avenue in an unincorporated part of Amelia Island.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.