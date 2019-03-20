Survey finds 12 walkovers in Fernandina Beach unsafe for use

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A dozen walkovers that provide access to Fernandina Beach have been deemed unsafe for use according to an independent survey, City Commissioner Mike Lednovich said.

The walkovers have significant corrosion of their nuts, washers and bolt heads “to the point where some connections have completely corroded apart,” according to the survey conducted by Gillette and Associates.

City Attorney Tammi Bach said given the findings of the survey, the city should immediately close the walkovers in the interest of public safety.

Walkovers 38, 35S, 6N, 4N, 10, 27, 28, 29, 30, 36, 39 and 40 should not be used until repairs are made, Lednovich said in a safety alert he posted to his official Facebook page.

Gillette and Associates was paid about $10,000 by the city of Fernandina Beach to conduct the survey, according to Lednovich.

"We don't have the engineering expertise on city staff to conduct an expert inspection," City Manager Dale Martin said. "Plus, we wanted a third party independent assessment of the walkovers.”

City crews will begin dismantling walkovers 35S and 38. They will leave the pilings intact and string ropes on the pilings on each side to mark the path to the beach until the walkovers can be rebuilt, Lednovich said.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.