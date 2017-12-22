U.S. Coast Guard rescues 2 off Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people Thursday from a stranded fishing boat about 68 miles off the coast of Fernandina Beach.

The Coast Guard was notified at 8:40 a.m. that the 30-foot fishing boat called Animal Control had lost the ability to steer.

A rescue crew launched at 11:55 a.m. and arrived at the scene at about 3 p.m. to help the stranded crew.

The Charlotte Marie, the Animal Control’s sister ship, met with the rescue crew near Mayport about 11:30 p.m. and finished towing the boat into Safe Harbor Marina.

Both stranded crew members were reported to be in good condition.



Copyright 2017 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.