What happened to all the beach mats in Fernandina Beach?

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - This warm weather is bringing a lot of people to the beach in Fernandina, but some people are noticing that the beach isn’t as wheelchair-friendly as it used to be.

Beachgoers told News4Jax on Tuesday they’ve had a hard time finding the blue beach mats that are designed to lead people in wheelchairs down to the ocean.

In fact, there is a mat in place, but it’s located near the skate park at Main Beach and it’s the only mat available.

Ron McCuen, who uses a cane to get around while he recovers from an injury, said he doesn’t believe that mat is long enough for people to reach the ocean.

“I feel like it could be more than what it is, for sure,” McCuen said. “You wouldn’t be able to go through it."

A city spokesperson most of the mats were removed due to weather. She said the mat at Main Beach is shorter than usual because an extension was removed so crews could perform beach maintenance.

“Last summer, they were coming down off of every ramp and going right about to where the cars go,” recalled beachgoer Marisa Salerno.

The city spokesperson said the city has plans to lengthen the wheelchair mat at Main Beach sometime within the next few days, but noted that there will still be just one mat out there for people to use.

But beachgoers who spoke with News4Jax at Seaside Park think there's more that can be done for people who need some help to get around the beach.

“I think they should be out there all the time for people in wheelchairs,” said Maryanne Wiehe. “It’ll be very helpful for them.”

