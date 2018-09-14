FHP: 1 killed, 2 injured in Yulee head-on crash

YULEE, Fla. - One person was killed Thursday night in a head-on crash in Nassau County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers were called just before 10 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on US-17 and Quail Ridge Road in Yulee.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital in unknown condition. A passenger in one of the vehicles died at the scene, troopers said.

It is unknown what caused the crash.

All southbound and northbound lanes of US-17 were blocked as troopers worked to clear the scene.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

