FHP: Driver dies after car hits mailbox, tree in Nassau County

HILLIARD, Fla. - A 53-year-old Hilliard man was killed Wednesday night in a crash in Nassau County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Gregory Allen Walker was driving north on Oxford Street approaching Webb Street when his Chevy Lumina veered off the road for unknown reasons and hit a mailbox, then a tree, troopers said.

According to the FHP report, Walker was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

Walker's 45-year-old female passenger was also not wearing a seat belt and was taken to UF Health hospital with serious injuries, troopers said.



