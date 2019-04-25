FHP: Jacksonville woman killed in Nassau County crash

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Nassau County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened about 3:10 p.m. on U.S. 301, south of Ford Road, near Bryceville.

According to the Highway Patrol, Deanna Ann Welch was driving a Chevrolet Blazer south in the right lane of U.S. 301 when she lost control and the vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway. Troopers said the driver then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to overturn, and the driver was thrown from the vehicle.

Welch, 47, died at the scene, troopers said.

The Highway Patrol report stated she was not wearing a seat belt.

