Firefighters rescue dog from burning Nassau County home

CALLAHAN, Fla. - Firefighters with the Nassau County Fire Department saved a family's dog from a burning home Monday, but the house itself was destroyed in the blaze.

Crews were sent to the home on Yellow Jacket Drive in Callahan and spent about 45 minutes getting the fire under control. While firefighters were battling the fire, the roof collapsed, but no one was hurt.

Other than the dog, no one else was home at the time of the fire. The State Fire Marshal will determine the cause.

