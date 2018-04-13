More jobs: Nassau County sheriff hopes to fill positions

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Law enforcement agencies all across Florida are hiring, and the Nassau County sheriff is hoping to fill some open positions.

It comes after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced $1,000 bonuses for new hires who have completed the correctional officer certification.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said he needs new hires at the jail, but is having troubling finding interested candidates.

"A lot of people do not want to do that kind of work, but it's very important," Leeper said.

Leeper said in addition, he needs more patrol deputies to fill new positions and replace deputies who are leaving. Growth is also having an affect on the number of jobs.

"Our county is growing tremendously," Leeper said. "It puts a burden on our resources when we are increasing personnel to try to keep up with that growth."

The school safety bill has also created jobs - requiring all schools in Nassau County to have a resource officer in place by fall.

Sheriff Leeper admits the base salary for recruits has also made it difficult to find help. He hopes to raise the $36,000 base annual pay in the 2019 budget year.

