Former nurse supervisor accused of getting oxycodone by fraud

Kathleen Kirby, 61, former nurse accused of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A former nurse supervisor at Baptist Medical Center of Nassau has been arrested and charged with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.

Kathleen Anne Kirby, 61, was arrested on Wednesday by the Nassau County Sheriff's Office and the Drug Enforcement Agency after an investigation into suspicious patient pain medication activity by Kirby was conducted.

She was fired from her job at the time of her arrest.

Detectives said the investigation began on Oct. 16, 2018, after officials with Baptist Medical Center of Nassau contacted police.

Investigators said they reviewed drug databases, electronic records, security video and patient records and conducted interviews to determine if Kirby acted alone.

DEA investigators said no other employees were involved in the theft of controlled substances.

Detectives said that, between January 2018 and October 2018, Kirby obtained at least 134 oxycodone dosage units in current patients' names and diverted them for her own personal use.

