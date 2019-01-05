Nassau County man arrested after threatening mass shooting

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A 20-year-old-former student of Fernandina Beach High School was arrested at 2 a.m. Saturday after making written threats to kill people at his former school, according to police.

Wesley Twiggs confessed to posting two separate threats on an anonymous chat site on Dec. 30, 2018, stating: “My name is Wesley Twiggs and I am going to shoot up Fernandina Beach High School on Jan. 15. I will be on the news....so you better keep these messages, if you want anyone to believe that this conversation took place.”

The threats were reported to the FBI Tip line and referred by the FBI to the Fernandina Beach Police Department to investigate.

Before approaching Twiggs, detectives said they first spoke with his parents, who were extremely cooperative.

Based on the evidence gathered, a compelling pattern of escalating and concerning behavior, and his admission of guilt, Twiggs was charged with a second-degree felony.

Twiggs was booked into the Nassau County Jail at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday and was later released on $25,000 bond.

No firearms or ammunition have been recovered and no evidence has been obtained to indicate that Twiggs had access to firearms, or had made actual plans to carry out his threats, although detectives are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information about the threats should contact Detective Stephen Moreno at (904) 310-3222.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.