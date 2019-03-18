Future of Fernandina Beach greenspace set for vote Tuesday night

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - The Fernandina Beach City Commission is expected to decide Tuesday night whether it will allow a developer to build on land that residents thought was reserved for conservation.

The proposed Amelia Bluff neighborhood adjoins the Amelia Island Greenway, which is wooded conservation land -- and many people want it to stay that way.

Construction began last year on a 32-home new subdivision on land zoned residential across from Fernandina Beach Middle and High schools. Then it was brought to the city's attention that it was originally designated as conservation land.

"There has been tremendous development here -- houses built all over -- and we don’t need to have every square inch of Amelia Island developed," Bob Weintraub said. "So we have to fight against it."

Weintraub was a part of a protest over the weekend where about 70 people walked the greenway that runs along Egans Creek. They were sending a message to the City Commissioners, who voted 3-2 in February 3 to 2 change the future land use for the property from conservation to residential, but another vote is coming Tuesday evening.

The development came to a halt in November while the city decides what it wants to do with the land. The commission's final vote to make this land officially residential will be at 6 p.m. at City Hall. Protesters plan to wear yellow.

"We want the commissioners to vote no, not to change the conservation designation for future land use and deny the developer the ability to build this property," Weintraub said. "The prime issue is: This is one of the last stands of maritime forest here and we are trying to protect it."

City Manager Dale Martin said the discussion on the issue will likely take an hour or two before the vote. If the vote is to change the land-use designation, the halt on construction will be lifted.

"I encourage public participation. There will be a lot of people here. I think the City Commission is looking forward to what people have to say," Martin said. "I think the City Commission has the responsibility to listen and look at things from a city perspective, as well."

