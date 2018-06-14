Gas leak forces evacuations, roadblocks in Nassau County

YULEE, Fla. - A gas leak forced evacuations Thursday morning in the Nassauville Road area of Nassau County.

Officials said construction equipment being used on the road breached a gas line on State Road 200 at O'Neil-Scott Road in the Yulee area.

All structures along SR-200 (A1A) from County Road 107 to City Electric in the Nassauville Road area were being evacuated.

Lowe's staff and customers have been alerted to the leak and traffic situation, officials said.

SR-200 is closed in both directions from Brady Point Road to Chester Road.

Traffic traveling east will take Amelia Island Concourse to CR 107 (Old Nassauville Road) CR-107 north to Duval Road to Brady Point Road to SR-200. West bound traffic will be the reverse.

No tractor trailers are being allowed to travel this route due to the tight turns on Duval and Brady Point roads. They will be held on SR-200 or in adjacent parking lots, Sheriff Bill Leeper said, adding that drivers should expect major delays.

Drivers are asked to avoid A1A and other roads in the area until further notice.

Hazmat specialists are on scene.

