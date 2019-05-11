Goat yoga: New trend catching on in North Florida

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Some mothers and daughters celebrated Mother's Day on Saturday with goat yoga. Yes, goat yoga! It's basically doing yoga with goats roaming around you. The practice has become a new trend that incorporates animal therapy, yoga and meditation.

Saturday was the first time Addy Swindal experienced goat yoga.

"It was pretty scary at first, then I wasn’t afraid of the mamas using the horns. The mother goats were surely protective of their babies. It was a day for mama and babies to play with human mother and daughters doing yoga," Swindal said.

She got a chance to hold a baby goat during the exercise and said it was pretty amazing.

Taylor Davis, 12, said she enjoyed the experience.

"It’s really cool because you get to interact with the goats, and get to be entertained as you’re doing yoga. It’s just really cool," Davis said.

Mothers say it’s a great way to get kids interested in yoga, which is an exercise you can do practically all of your life.

"Yoga is such a wonderful way to relax and to be at peace, to regroup yourself in it. It’s just a draw because it's something that is good for everybody to do, and to try (to) kind of put you back in perspective, and the goats help out with that too," participant Tammy Davis said.

The goat yoga session was held at Little Peeps Farmer for a Day. The next goat yoga sessions will be held on May 25 and May 26.

