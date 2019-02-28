Here's how you can get a free sign reminding drivers to watch out for kids

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is now offering signs that residents can put in their yards to remind people to drive safely, especially in areas where children live and play.

The new “Drive Like Your Kids Live Here” yard signs, which were purchased with crime prevention funds, are free to people who live in Nassau County, the Sheriff's Office said.

As the county is rapidly growing and traffic increases on the roadways, deputies said that it's important everyone does their part to make the community safer. Deputies also note the importance of following traffic laws, including obeying speed limits and wearing a seat belt.

The Sheriff's Office has the following rules for those who wish to get a sign:

The limit is one per household.

The signs are available for homeowners in Nassau County.

You must comply with any Nassau County or city sign ordinances.

Respect homeowners' association rules.

Do not place signs on public rights-of-way, near intersections that might affect visibility, or place signs in “every yard in the neighborhood.”

Make sure signs do not interfere with visibility for backing out of driveways.

To request a sign, email boleary@nassauso.com or call 904-548-4030 and provide your name, address and phone number. Once approved, the Sheriff's Office's Traffic Unit will deliver a sign to your residence.

