Hilliard water system upgrade prompts precautionary boil water notice

Residents within Hilliard town limits west of the railroad tracks will be under a precautionary boil water notice beginning Thursday due to a water system upgrade.

Town officials said that all drinking, cooking, ice making, brushing teeth or dish water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute before use as a precaution. Bottled water may be used as an alternative.

The notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey has been completed.

Anyone with questions can call the Hilliard Town Hall at 904-845-3555.

