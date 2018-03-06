Nassau County deputies search for 'endangered' 41-year-old woman

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a missing 41-year-old woman who is considered endangered, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Kimberly Moore Hensley was last seen March 1 at Day Spring Village in Hilliard, deputies said,

She was reportedly wearing a black short-sleeve shirt, black leggings with a white stripe down the side, black closed-toed sandals and sunglasses.

Deputies described Hensley as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds and having blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 904-548-4034. To remain anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

