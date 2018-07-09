Human remains uncovered in Nassau County may be of teenager

TIGER ISLAND, Fla. - Human remains unearthed in Nassau County are believed to be of a teenager who drowned in 2013, Fernandina Beach police told News4Jax Monday.

According to investigators, the remains were found Wednesday around 8 p.m. by a man who was walking along the shoreline in Tiger Island with his family. He notified a marine unit with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

Fernandina Beach Police Department said investigators sent 17-year-old Caster Nova Gray's dental records to the medical examiner's office, believing the remains belong to the teen.

Gray was fishing when he stepped into deep water and strong currents swept him under. Gray was never found despite a comprehensive search.

It's possible the remains have been buried longer than 2013.

