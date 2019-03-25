Jail time for man who attacked girlfriend over baked potato

YULEE, Fla. - A Yulee man was sentenced to jail time and probation after he was convicted of attacking his girlfriend with a fork following a dispute over an undercooked baked potato.

Kenneth Crumpton, Jr., 36, was found guilty of misdemeanor domestic battery after pleading no contest in connection with the November 2018 attack, according to a search of Nassau County court records.

Crumpton received 60 days in jail with credit for 43 days already served, followed by 10 months’ probation. He also was ordered to take batterers’ intervention classes and have no victim contact.

Court records show Crumpton was originally arrested Nov. 26, 2018, after he was accused of stabbing his then-girlfriend in the head with a fork following an argument over a baked potato.

