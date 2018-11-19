Man, 74, drowns at Amelia Island Marina, deputies say

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. - A man who lived aboard a boat docked at the Amelia Island Marina was found dead in the water near his vessel, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

Harold Henry Gunardson, 74, fell into the water beside the boat on either Friday evening or early Saturday morning, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

Gunardson's body was found in the water Saturday morning by a marina staff member, who called deputies.

Investigators determined Gunardson accidentally drowned.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.