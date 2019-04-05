Man accused of exposing himself arrested

HILLARD, Fla. - A man suspected of exposing himself to women in two separate store parking lots in Hillard, Florida, and inside an aisle at the Hillard Pharmacy in Nassau County has been captured.

He’s been identified as Justin Blair, 32, of Waycross, Georgia. Nassau County deputies said all three incidents happened in November of last year on the same day.

Blair was arrested Thursday on a warrant following a police lineup. He was pulled over but not arrested the same day. A month later the victims identified him in a photo lineup.

Investigators said because he lived across state lines, it took time to find him. Ware County deputies picked him up on the warrant. He was transported back to Florida Thursday.

