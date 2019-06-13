Man accused of striking man in head with hammer

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies in Nassau County arrested a man accused of beating another man with a hammer.

According to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office, it happened Wednesday afternoon outside a Fernandina Beach home on Shelter Island Drive. Jeremy Eason, 37, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the victim hired Eason for the day to do work at his house. The victim found Eason sleeping on the floor.

When the victim woke Eason up, the arrest report stated, the two began arguing and the victim was struck in the head with a hammer.

Eason, deputies said, left the residence and dropped the hammer in the roadway. He was arrested a short distance from the home.

