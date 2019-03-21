Man charged with DUI manslaughter after deadly crash

CALLAHAN, Fla. - A 21-year-old who was behind the wheel of an SUV involved in a deadly head-on crash was arrested and charged with DUI, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The report shows Layton Mizell was arrested Monday and charged with DUI manslaughter. He was held on a $75,000 bond.

Patricia Trantham, 58, was killed in the crash, which happened in December at the intersection of Lem Turner Road and Bell Lane, troopers said. Mizell's SUV moved into oncoming traffic, crashing head-on with Trantham's vehicle.

Trantham died at the scene, troopers said. Mizell was taken to the hospital for treatment.

