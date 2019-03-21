Man could spend 10 years in prison for firearm charge

YULEE, Fla. - A Yulee man who was arrested after investigators said a bullet from his gun struck the home of a family of four faces up to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a federal firearm offense, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Shawn Andrew Wilson, 44, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His sentencing date was not immediately set.

According to a plea agreement, a 911 caller told investigators on Jan. 27, 2018 that Wilson was at a trailer home in Yulee and fired what sounded like a pistol. The Nassau County Sheriff's Office said a deputy arrested Wilson, and he told investigators that he fired a shot but was not aiming for the person who called 911.

A loaded gun was found in Wilson's home by responding deputies, investigators said. He has at least three prior felony convictions.

