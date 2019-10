FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - The Fernandina Beach police say it's investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning at Jasmine and 13th streets.

Police say a man was shot multiple times and was airlifted to UF Health in Jacksonville. A status condition of the victim was not given but authorities did say he underwent surgery.

Police did not release any suspect information.

