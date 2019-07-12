Man wanted in Nassau County shooting arrested in Ohio

YULEE, Fla. - A man wanted on attempted murder charges in Nassau County since April has been jailed in Ohio.

Dylan Michael Page, 24, was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant in Union County, Ohio, and booked into a Mechanicsburg jail. He’s currently awaiting extradition back to Nassau to face attempted murder and armed robbery charges.

The charges stem from a March 31 shooting that seriously injured 20-year-old Joshua Jones, who showed up to Baptist Medical Center Nassau about 3 p.m. that day with a gunshot wound and was airlifted to UF Health Jacksonville.

According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, someone heard loud voices followed by a gunshot near a home on Friendly Road in Fernandina Beach. A witness told deputies he saw one man grab another before a gunshot rang out. Afterward, two vehicles were seen leaving the neighborhood.

Little has been released about the case, which Sheriff Bill Leeper said remains under investigation.

In May, a 21-year-old man surrendered to authorities in St. Pauls, North Carolina, to face charges in the same case. Christian Edwards was transported back to Nassau County where he’s charged with attempted murder and attempted armed robbery. He’s due in court for a pre-trial hearing July 25.

