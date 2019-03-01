Man wanted in Yulee armed bank robbery, sheriff's office says

YULEE, Fla. - Deputies with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office asked for help Friday identifying a man they said robbed a bank in Yulee.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the man on Friday afternoon walked into a Synovus Bank on State Road 200, displayed a handgun and demanded money from a teller.

The man drove off in the silver Lexus SUV pictured below. He was last seen traveling toward the Target store and Courtney Isles apartments.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Sheriff's Office at (904) 225-5174.

