Mother to be sentenced in DUI crash that killed 2 sons

YULEE, Fla. - A Nassau County mother who pleaded guilty last month to driving drunk when she ran her SUV into a utility pole, killing her two children, will be sentenced Thursday.

Tonya Capallia-Eason faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and could be given up to 30 years.

Investigators said Capallia-Eason's blood alcohol level was almost double the legal limit when she drove eight home from a Halloween party on Oct. 22, 2016. Nicholai, 9, and 8-year old were killed in a crash. Six other children, including the brothers' younger sister, were injured.

Andrew Bird, the father of the two boys who died, now lives in Michigan. He is expected to attend the hearing and deliver a victim impact statement.

"It's kind of bittersweet. I mean, there is some relief. But at the same time, it doesn't change anything that happened," Bird told News4Jax by phone last month. "It's been a roller coaster. It's been a constant up-and-down of emotion."

Nick Capallia and Nehemiah Capallia-Bird

A daughter of Bird and Capallia-Eason was one of the children hurt in the crash is now living in Michigan with her father and learning to live without her brothers.

"She's in school. Her physical injuries have fully healed. Given what happened, she's a very happy and normal 8-year-old," Bird said. "So there has been some very high points and there have been some very low points."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.