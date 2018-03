NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Several agencies including Nassau County Fire Rescue and Jacksonville Fire Rescue responded to reports of a brush fire in Nassau County, Saturday evening.

The fire was reported in the area of State Road 200 near Amelia Concourse and is said to be about 30 acres, according to the Florida Forestry Service. Three homes were briefing evacuated.

Three forestry dozers were called in to create a line around the fire.

