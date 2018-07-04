Precautionary boil water advisory issued in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - JEA has issued a boil water advisory for some parts of Nassau County.

Subdivisions east of The Shoppes at Amelia Concourse, west of the Thomas J. Shave, Junior Bridge, north of Nassau River and south of the St. Marys River are all under a boil water advisory.

A problem at the Nassau Regional Water Treatment Plant caused this, but has since been fixed. The alert was issued out of precaution, said JEA.

If you live in this area, you should bring your water to a rolling boil for at least a minute before using. When the advisory is lifted this story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.