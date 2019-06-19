Nassau County burn ban lifted

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - The Nassau County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday morning lifted a burn ban and granted the country manager authority to implement and lift burn bans.

In a Facebook post, the board apologized for the delay in lifting the burn ban implemented in May due to the conflicting schedules of county commissioners.

As well as rescinding the burn ban during its meeting Tuesday morning, the board decided that the county manager is now allowed to decide to lift or implement burn bans when recommended by the fire chief.

On Friday, Bradford and Union counties both lifted their burn bans for all outdoor fires because of increased rainfall. Bradford County still recommends residents to be diligent in outdoor burning activities for safety and to always get permission as required from the Florida Forest Service.

As a reminder, all open, outdoor burning is never allowed in Duval County without a permit.

Permission to burn yard waste is not required as long as it meets the required setbacks and there are no local, city or county ordinances in place prohibiting burn. Household garbage, construction materials, plastics, rubber materials, tires, pesticides, paint and aerosol containers are never allowed to be burned.

Contact 911 immediately if any fire escapes or appears to be out of control. If you have further questions, you can call the Fire Rescue Headquarters at 904-530-6600.

