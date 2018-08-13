Nassau County commissioners to vote on gas tax

The Nassau County Board of Commissioners will be considering a 5-cent per gallon local option gas tax during its meeting Monday night.

Based on the Florida Department of Revenue data, that would bring Nassau County's gas tax to the maximum allowable and would match Alachua County for the highest rate among Northeast Florida counties.

Last year, the county tried to add the 5-cent gas tax, but it failed.

It’s estimated the gas tax would bring in $1.7 million, which would go toward fixing local roads.

According to the Board of Commissioners, if the gas tax passes with a 4-1 majority vote, it will become effective in January.

Commissioners are expected to vote on the gas tax during Monday's meeting, which begins at 6 p.m.

