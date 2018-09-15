Nassau County commissioners vote 4-1 in favor of proposed $226.6M budget

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - The Nassau County Board of Commissioner voted "yes," 4-1, on the proposed $226.6 million budget.

The only person to vote "no" was outgoing Commissioner George Spicer.

The final hearing on the budget will be Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.

Some residents were at the most recent meeting and complained about taxes going up and suggested alternatives, which included:

Instead of increasing property tax, increase sales tax.

Make developers pay more.

There is already a 5-cent gas tax that was approved to start at the beginning of the new year.

