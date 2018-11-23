Nassau County considering special tax instead of charging for beach parking

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Many people have been pushing back against a plan to begin charging to park at Fernandina Beach so now a city commissioner is proposing a special tax as the best way to pay for beach maintenance and please the people.

The city manager will give his revised plan for paid parking in January. His plan was to charge for beach parking all year long for everyone except the people who live in Fernandina Beach, similar to how Jacksonville Beach charges.

It's unknown if the city managers' plan will go through or if the tax idea will be preferred.

News4Jax will follow developments in January to update the story with the latest on which plan the city decides to enact.

