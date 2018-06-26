Nassau County deputies discover cocaine, marijuana in arrest of Hilliard man

HILLIARD, Fla. - Nassau County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 27-year-old Hilliard man Monday in connection with the sale of cocaine and marijuana.

Deputies also served a search warrant at Gary Allen Coachman’s residence.

While at his residence, deputies found and seized 12 firearms, consisting of handguns, shotguns and rifles; several rounds of ammunition; additional baggies of cocaine and marijuana; a large digital scale with drug residue; and over $5,600 in cash, according to deputies.

Coachman is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell; child neglect; sale of a controlled substance; possession of a firearm by a felon; unlawful use of a two-way communication device; and possession of drug paraphernalia with residue.

He is currently in the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.