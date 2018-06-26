Nassau County deputies discover cocaine, marijuana in arrest of Hilliard man

HILLIARD, Fla. - Nassau County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 27-year-old Hilliard man Monday in connection with the sale of cocaine and marijuana.
Deputies also served a search warrant at Gary Allen Coachman’s residence.
More Headlines
- Inmate who walked off Bradford County work release captured
- Woman accused of shooting girlfriend in Amtrak parking lot
- Clay SO: Man urinates in front of deputy outside Middleburg Walgreens
- Killer sought in deadly shooting of father in Jacksonville Beach
- Orange Park man sentenced in 9/11 memorial terror plot
While at his residence, deputies found and seized 12 firearms, consisting of handguns, shotguns and rifles; several rounds of ammunition; additional baggies of cocaine and marijuana; a large digital scale with drug residue; and over $5,600 in cash, according to deputies.
Coachman is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell; child neglect; sale of a controlled substance; possession of a firearm by a felon; unlawful use of a two-way communication device; and possession of drug paraphernalia with residue.
He is currently in the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center.
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.