Nassau County deputies look for 2 men accused of shoplifting from Target

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are asking for the public's help to identify two men accused of shoplifting from Target, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The Sheriff's Office also released surveillance images from the store, which show a Thursday night timestamp.

Anyone who recognizes either man seen in the photos is asked to call the deputy in charge of the case at 904-255-5174.

To remain anonymous, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477) or visit www.fccrimestoppers.com.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.