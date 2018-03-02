Nassau County deputies search for fraud suspect

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a 26-year-old man wanted on several charges, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

According to deputies, a warrant was issued Feb. 26 for Julian Wayne Andreu Jr. on charges of exploitation of an elderly or disabled adult, fraudulent use of a credit card and petit theft.

He's described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds and having blue eyes and strawberry blond hair.

Deputies said Andreu has lived in Nassau County and Jacksonville in the past, and has relatives in the Northeast.

Anyone who sees him or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 904-548-4074. To remain anonymous, contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

