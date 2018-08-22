Sheriff: Missing pajama-clad boys found hiding in Yulee home

Picture of 7-year-old Anakin Beale (left) and his brother, 5-year-old Ali Beale (right)

YULEE, Fla. - After a short search, two young boys reported missing Wednesday afternoon were found hiding inside their Yulee home, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said.

Anakin Beale, 7, his brother, 5-year-old Ali Beale, were reported missing at 2:55 p.m. from Wilson Neck Road in Yulee. According to the Sheriff's Office, the brothers were mad about something, left the house and wandered out of the yard through an unlocked gate.

Deputies were called to search the neighborhood for the boys, both of whom were wearing pajamas.

About 4:30 p.m., Sheriff Bill Leeper said, the boys were found hiding in the house.

